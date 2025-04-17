Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Exams coming up? Use the science of memory to improve how you revise

By Andy M Morley, Subject Lead: Psychology & Neuroscience, University of Central Lancashire
Paul John Taylor, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology & Computer Science., University of Central Lancashire
“I did revise… it just didn’t go in!” Sound familiar?

What about “I turned over the exam paper and my mind just went blank…”

It’s worrying to feel like everything you’re doing to prepare for an exam somehow isn’t working. But you can harness the science behind how memory works to make your revision more effective.

Engage and rephrase


Going through a page of notes with a few different coloured pens, highlighting everything you think could be important, might seem an obvious way to revise a topic. But this is what’s known as passive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
