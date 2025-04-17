Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Are artificial sweeteners okay for our health? Here’s what the current evidence says

By Havovi Chichger, Professor, Biomedical Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Caray A Walker, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Artificial sweeteners are being added to a growing number of foods to reduce their sugar content while maintaining their appealing taste. But a growing body of research suggests these non-nutritive sweeteners may not always be a healthier and safer option. So what is our best option if we want to enjoy sweet-tasting foods without the harms of eating sugar?

Artificial sweeteners were originally developed as chemicals to stimulate our sweet-taste sensing pathway. Like sugar molecules, these sweeteners act directly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
