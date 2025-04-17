Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Katy Perry’s celebrity spaceflight blazed a trail for climate breakdown

By Steve Westlake, Lecturer, Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
What’s not to like about an all-female celebrity crew riding a rocket into space? Quite a lot, as it turns out.

Katy Perry and her companions were initially portrayed in the media as breaking down gender barriers. On their return to Earth, the team enthused about protecting the planet and blazing a trail for others. Perry even sang What a Wonderful World during the flight, and kissed the ground on exiting the spacecraft.

But the backlash was swift. Fellow…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
