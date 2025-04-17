Tolerance.ca
How Brexit hardened attitudes about the Irish border – and why things might be changing

By Catriona Shelly, Postdoctoral Researcher in Psychology, University of Limerick
Orla Muldoon, Professor of Psychology, University of Limerick, and Head of School of Psychology, Queens Belfast, Queen's University Belfast
The UK’s decision to leave the EU was a seismic shock in Ireland. In the years following the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic had become less relevant. The peace process reduced the military architecture along the border, while EU membership enabled free movement of goods and people.

