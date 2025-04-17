Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ensuring Essential Sun Protection for Persons with Albinism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man with albinism covers himself in sunscreen prepared by members of an NGO on August 18, 2016, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. © 2016 Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images Luisinho, a 26-year-old man with albinism whom I interviewed in Mozambique, faced a heartbreaking choice: either continue working outdoors under life-threatening sun exposure or quit his job selling second-hand clothes, thereby pushing himself and his family deeper into poverty. He needed to make this choice because he could not afford adequate sun protection.Luisinho’s experience is not isolated. Rather,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
