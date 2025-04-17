Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethical leadership can boost well-being and performance in remote work environments

By Mark R. Gleim, Associate Professor of Marketing, Auburn University
Emory Serviss, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, Auburn University
Kelly Manix, Assistant Professor of Management, Middle Tennessee State University
Matt C. Howard, Associate Professor and Interim Chair for the Department of Marketing, Supply Chain Management, and Analytics, University of South Alabama
Matthew Oglesby, Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, University of North Alabama
Employees are likely to perform better and be committed to the organization when they are supervised by ethical leaders, even when working remotely. Ethical leadership is evident in an organization when employees recognize values such as integrity, fairness and care for others through the actions of a leader.

Coming out of the pandemic, we were interested in the shift to remote work and how it impacts employees when they are not able to observe and interact with managers face-to-face. Given that our research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
