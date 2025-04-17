Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why deregulating online platforms is actually bad for free speech

By Michael Gregory, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Clemson University
At first glance it might seem contradictory that restricting some speech can preserve free speech, but research shows that online content moderation protects the marketplace of ideas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Donald Trump failing to bring peace to Ukraine like he promised?
~ Five reasons why young-onset dementia is often missed
~ How petrostates succeeded in watering down the world’s plan to cut shipping emissions
~ Wall Street caught between a rock and a hard place as tensions between US and China rise
~ Television wasn’t the death knell for cinema – and that holds lessons for the creative industries and AI
~ Ethical leadership can boost well-being and performance in remote work environments
~ Is a ‘friend-apist’ what we really want from therapy?
~ Appliance efficiency standards save consumers billions, reduce pollution and fight climate change
~ Popular AIs head-to-head: OpenAI beats DeepSeek on sentence-level reasoning
~ Why people with autism struggle to get hired − and how businesses can help by changing how they look at job interviews
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter