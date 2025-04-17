Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reckoning and resistance: The future of Black hiring commitments on campus

By Cornel Grey, Assistant Professor in Department of Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies, Western University
Muna-Udbi Abdulkadir Ali, Assistant Professor, Black Studies in Geography and Environment, Faculty of Environment and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Stephanie Latty, Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University, Toronto Metropolitan University
The true commitment to racial justice lies not in performative statements, but in sustained support for marginalized scholars and research, even during economic and political precarity.The Conversation


