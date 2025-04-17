Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Fundamental Law Changes Attack Rule of Law, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An LMBT+ flag at a rally in front of the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on April 14. The protests erupt after the parliament passes legislation restricting the right to assembly, banning Pride Marches.  © 2025 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP (Budapest, April 17, 2025) – The amendments to Hungary’s Fundamental Law represent yet another escalation in the Orbán government’s ongoing efforts to dismantle rights, undermine the rule of law, and diminish democracy in Hungary, Human Rights Watch said today.The sweeping legal changes to Hungary’s constitution,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
