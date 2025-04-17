Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Escalating Violence Puts Population at Grave Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds up a sign that reads in French, "Security is a right, Haiti deserves it" during a demonstration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 2, 2025. © AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph (Washington, DC) – Increasing violence in Haiti by criminal groups and clashes with “self-defense” groups are contributing to the dangerous insecurity facing the country’s population, Human Rights Watch said today. Criminal groups have been tightening their grip on Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and expanding into other regions. Opposition leaders and “self-defense” groups have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
