Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can’t I keep still after intense exercise?

By Ken Nosaka, Professor of Exercise and Sports Science, Edith Cowan University
Do you ever feel like you can’t stop moving after you’ve pushed yourself exercising? Maybe you find yourself walking around in circles when you come off the pitch, or squatting and standing and squatting again when you finish a run.

Sometimes the body knows what’s best for us, even if we’re not aware of the science.

Moving around after intense exercise actually helps the body recover faster. Here’s how it works – plus a tip for if you feel exactly the opposite (and just want to lie down).

What is ‘intense’ exercise?


There are different ways to measure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘We get bucketloads of homework’: young people speak about what it’s like to start high school
~ Why healthy eating may be the best way to reduce food waste
~ Why do scientists want to spend billions on a 70-year project in an enormous tunnel under the Swiss Alps?
~ Could you accidentally sign a contract by texting an emoji? Here’s what the law says
~ Public toilets could be the jewels in our cities’ crowns – if only governments would listen
~ Zimbabwe: President Signs Law to Curb Civic Space
~ Most bees nest in the ground. Offering rocks and gravel is a simple way to help them thrive
~ Contemporary television is rarely as good as The Narrow Road to the Deep North
~ Thailand’s fragile democracy takes another hit with arrest of US academic
~ ‘The pay is not worth the stress’: research finds 10% of lawyers plan to quit within a year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter