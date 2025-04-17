Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could you accidentally sign a contract by texting an emoji? Here’s what the law says

By Jennifer McKay, Professor in Business Law, University of South Australia
Avoid using the handshake emoji ‘🤝’ if you’re ever unsure. And always keep any business-like arrangements on a more formal footing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘We get bucketloads of homework’: young people speak about what it’s like to start high school
~ Why can’t I keep still after intense exercise?
~ Why healthy eating may be the best way to reduce food waste
~ Why do scientists want to spend billions on a 70-year project in an enormous tunnel under the Swiss Alps?
~ Public toilets could be the jewels in our cities’ crowns – if only governments would listen
~ Zimbabwe: President Signs Law to Curb Civic Space
~ Most bees nest in the ground. Offering rocks and gravel is a simple way to help them thrive
~ Contemporary television is rarely as good as The Narrow Road to the Deep North
~ Thailand’s fragile democracy takes another hit with arrest of US academic
~ ‘The pay is not worth the stress’: research finds 10% of lawyers plan to quit within a year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter