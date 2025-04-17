Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: President Signs Law to Curb Civic Space

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his State of the Nation address to parliament, in Harare, October 3, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi (Johannesburg) – On April 11, 2025, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law on nongovernmental organizations that sharply curtails the rights to freedom of association and expression, Human Rights Watch said today.The Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act empowers the government to deregister and seize the assets of nongovernmental groups deemed to be acting in a “politically partisan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
