Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Contemporary television is rarely as good as The Narrow Road to the Deep North

By Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
The Narrow Road to the Deep North stands as some of the most visceral and moving television produced in Australia in recent memory.

Marking a new accessibility and confidence to director Justin Kurzel, it reunites him with screenwriter Shaun Grant. Having produced some of the most compelling and confronting cinema on Australia’s darker history, this latest collaboration is no exception.

Their previous features Snowtown (2011), True…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: President Signs Law to Curb Civic Space
~ Most bees nest in the ground. Offering rocks and gravel is a simple way to help them thrive
~ Thailand’s fragile democracy takes another hit with arrest of US academic
~ ‘The pay is not worth the stress’: research finds 10% of lawyers plan to quit within a year
~ In the trade war, China has moved to curb supply of critical minerals. Can Australia seize the moment?
~ Could humanity be extinct within 10,000 years? A new book is the wake up call our species needs
~ How to tackle the ‘gender play gap’: 4 ways to encourage young women back into sport
~ 1 in 6 New Zealanders is disabled. Why does so much health research still exclude them?
~ Want straighter teeth or a gap between? Don’t believe TikTok – filing them isn’t the answer
~ Federal judge finds ‘probable cause’ to hold Trump administration in contempt – a legal scholar explains what this means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter