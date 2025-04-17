Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The pay is not worth the stress’: research finds 10% of lawyers plan to quit within a year

By Vivien Holmes, Emerita Professor, Australian National University
Julian Webb, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Susan Ainsworth, Professor of Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
Tony Foley, Professor of Law, Australian National University
No one goes into the legal profession thinking it is going to be easy. Long working hours are fairly standard, work is often completed to tight external deadlines, and 24/7 availability to clients is widely understood to be a norm, particularly in commercial and international practice.

But too often, the demands of law can create an unhealthy workplace environment. In 2021, the stress of high workloads, low job control, and risks of secondary trauma led SafeWork NSW to categorise legal work as “high…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe: President Signs Law to Curb Civic Space
~ Most bees nest in the ground. Offering rocks and gravel is a simple way to help them thrive
~ Contemporary television is rarely as good as The Narrow Road to the Deep North
~ Thailand’s fragile democracy takes another hit with arrest of US academic
~ In the trade war, China has moved to curb supply of critical minerals. Can Australia seize the moment?
~ Could humanity be extinct within 10,000 years? A new book is the wake up call our species needs
~ How to tackle the ‘gender play gap’: 4 ways to encourage young women back into sport
~ 1 in 6 New Zealanders is disabled. Why does so much health research still exclude them?
~ Want straighter teeth or a gap between? Don’t believe TikTok – filing them isn’t the answer
~ Federal judge finds ‘probable cause’ to hold Trump administration in contempt – a legal scholar explains what this means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter