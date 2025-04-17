‘The pay is not worth the stress’: research finds 10% of lawyers plan to quit within a year
By Vivien Holmes, Emerita Professor, Australian National University
Julian Webb, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Susan Ainsworth, Professor of Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
Tony Foley, Professor of Law, Australian National University
No one goes into the legal profession thinking it is going to be easy. Long working hours are fairly standard, work is often completed to tight external deadlines, and 24/7 availability to clients is widely understood to be a norm, particularly in commercial and international practice.
But too often, the demands of law can create an unhealthy workplace environment. In 2021, the stress of high workloads, low job control, and risks of secondary trauma led SafeWork NSW to categorise legal work as “high…
- Wednesday, April 16, 2025