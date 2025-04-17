1 in 6 New Zealanders is disabled. Why does so much health research still exclude them?
By Rachelle Martin, Senior Lecturer in Rehabilitation & Disability, University of Otago
Kaaren Mathias, Associate professor in public health and social justice, University of Canterbury
When people with lived experience contribute to the design and delivery of health care and research, it means services are used more and fairer outcomes achieved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 16, 2025