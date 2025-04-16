Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal judge finds ‘probable cause’ to hold Trump administration in contempt – a legal scholar explains what this means

By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Judge James Boasberg’s order stops short of holding any government officials in contempt, but leaves open the possibility for these sanctions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
