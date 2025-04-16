Tolerance.ca
NZ’s over-reliance on roads for freight means natural disasters hit even harder. But there is a fix

By Cécile L'Hermitte, Senior Lecturer in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, University of Waikato
Despite thousands of kilometres of coastline, 93% of domestic freight is transported on New Zealand’s roads. But shipping – and rail – can help build resiliency.The Conversation


