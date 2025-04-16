Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cracks in social cohesion - the major parties must commit to reinvigorating multiculturalism

By Andrew Jakubowicz, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Technology Sydney
Multicultural policy is adrift in the election campaign, with the major parties refusing to commit to the changes needed to minimise mounting community tensionsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ State of the states: six experts on how the campaign is playing out around Australia
~ People are ‘microdosing’ weight-loss drugs. A GP explains what to watch out for
~ ‘They are like my children’: research reveals 4 types of indoor plant owners. Which one are you?
~ New Aussie film The Correspondent is an extraordinary retelling of Peter Greste’s story
~ Trumpism echoes Timothy McVeigh’s right-wing extremism, 30 years after the Oklahoma bombing
~ With the end of Flybuys NZ, what happens to the personal data of nearly 3 million Kiwis?
~ Growing threats faced by women candidates undermine our democracy
~ ‘STOP the American takeover of Canada!’ — Inspiration and humour from a London, Ont. art movement
~ The gap between wages and housing prices is widening, fuelling the affordability crisis
~ Cardiovascular disease: We know the impact of sex, but what role does gender play?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter