With the end of Flybuys NZ, what happens to the personal data of nearly 3 million Kiwis?
By Lisa M. Katerina Asher, Doctoral Candidate, Business School, University of Sydney
Drew Franklin, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Customer data has become a valuable asset for businesses. But privacy laws need to be clearer about what happens to this information when businesses go into liquidation.
- Wednesday, April 16, 2025