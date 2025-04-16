Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The gap between wages and housing prices is widening, fuelling the affordability crisis

By Patrick Michael Condon, Professor and UBC James Taylor Chair in Landscape and Livable Environments., University of British Columbia
The same market logics that defined the Gilded Age of the early 20th century have quietly returned in our own century, with devastating consequences.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
