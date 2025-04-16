Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have Trump’s tariffs affected his popularity? Here’s what approval data shows

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
When Donald Trump launched a trade war on April 2, he produced enormous volatility in stock markets around the world, but since then upheaval in the bond…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Second leaders’ debate is a tame affair befitting a ‘deeply uninspiring’ campaign
~ Election Diary: there were a couple of ‘moments’ in second Albanese-Dutton encounter
~ Dubai event invites researchers from across world to tackle global challenges – apply to attend
~ Culture can build a better world: four key issues on Africa’s G20 agenda
~ Ernest Cole: the South African photographer at the centre of a powerful and heartbreaking film
~ Africa’s traditional fermented foods – and why we should keep consuming them
~ Africa’s superfood heroes – from teff to insects – deserve more attention
~ Denying compensation to ‘Waspi’ women over pension changes could be a missed opportunity
~ The world could stop central Africa’s deadly mpox outbreak if it wanted to
~ King Charles visits the Vatican: my research shows countries that cut ties with the Catholic Church perform better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter