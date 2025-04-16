Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Denying compensation to ‘Waspi’ women over pension changes could be a missed opportunity

By Jane Falkingham, Dean of the Faculty of Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences, University of Southampton
Athina Vlachantoni, Professor of Gerontology and Social Policy, University of Southampton
Yifan Ge, PhD Candidate in Gerontology, University of Southampton
Governments around the world have addressed the challenge of increasing life expectancy and declining birth rates by raising the pension age. The UK is no exception. The challenge this creates for governments is the thorny dual issue of rising care costs for the ageing population while fewer taxpayers support the economy.

Between the 1940s and 2010, the UK state pension age was 65 for men and 60 for women. This gender difference reflected long-standing norms about men’s and women’s employment patterns, as well as typical age differences at marriage.

These days, there is…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
