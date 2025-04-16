Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How long can you stand on one leg? This simple test is the single clearest indicator of physical ageing

By Beatriz Carpallo Porcar, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el grado de Fisioterapia en la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio., Universidad San Jorge
Rita Galán Díaz, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el Grado de Fisioterapia de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
Balance is so fundamental that we often take it for granted, but its importance goes far beyond just keeping us upright. In fact, recent studies have shown that the ability to stand on one leg may be one of the best physical indicators of overall health and longevity. What’s more, it’s a test we can all do at home.

One widely reported study, published in 2022 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that the inability to hold this position for at least 10 seconds was associated with a two-fold increased risk…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
