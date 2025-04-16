How long can you stand on one leg? This simple test is the single clearest indicator of physical ageing
By Beatriz Carpallo Porcar, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el grado de Fisioterapia en la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio., Universidad San Jorge
Rita Galán Díaz, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el Grado de Fisioterapia de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
Balance is so fundamental that we often take it for granted, but its importance goes far beyond just keeping us upright. In fact, recent studies have shown that the ability to stand on one leg may be one of the best physical indicators of overall health and longevity. What’s more, it’s a test we can all do at home.
One widely reported study, published in 2022 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that the inability to hold this position for at least 10 seconds was associated with a two-fold increased risk…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 16, 2025