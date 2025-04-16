Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Why were people so drawn to phrenology?

By Fenneke Sysling, Assistant Professor in History of Science, Medicine and Colonialism, Leiden University
It’s hard to imagine now, but people once believed that the bumps on your head could reveal your personality. For one thing, it’s so hard to locate the bumps on your head, let alone the thirty or so bumps the phrenologists said could be discerned. So why was phrenology such an attractive idea for such a long time?

Phrenology was the belief that the brain’s activity could be studied by examining the bumps on the skull, in places where the brain pushed outwards. Phrenologists claimed they could read your personality based on how big different bumps were. Initially, after German physiologist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
