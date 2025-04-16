Low iron is common in teenage girls – with vegans and vegetarians at greatest risk, according to our research in Sweden
By Moa Wolff, Postdoctoral Fellow, Family Medicine and Community Medicine, Lund University
Anna Stubbendorff, PhD Candidate, Nutrition Epidemiology, Lund University
Teenage girls who avoid meat in favour of a plant-based diet are at higher risk of developing an iron deficiency, according to our latest research.
Our study confirmed that iron deficiency is common among teenage girls, with 38% of participants affected. We also found that risk of iron deficiency was strongly associated with both eating patterns and menstrual blood loss. Girls who reported heavy periods and followed a meat-restricted diet – meaning they were vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian or avoided red meat – had…
