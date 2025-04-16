Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low iron is common in teenage girls – with vegans and vegetarians at greatest risk, according to our research in Sweden

By Moa Wolff, Postdoctoral Fellow, Family Medicine and Community Medicine, Lund University
Anna Stubbendorff, PhD Candidate, Nutrition Epidemiology, Lund University
Teenage girls who avoid meat in favour of a plant-based diet are at higher risk of developing an iron deficiency, according to our latest research.

Our study confirmed that iron deficiency is common among teenage girls, with 38% of participants affected. We also found that risk of iron deficiency was strongly associated with both eating patterns and menstrual blood loss. Girls who reported heavy periods and followed a meat-restricted diet – meaning they were vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian or avoided red meat – had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Second leaders’ debate is a tame affair befitting a ‘deeply uninspiring’ campaign
~ Election Diary: there were a couple of ‘moments’ in second Albanese-Dutton encounter
~ Dubai event invites researchers from across world to tackle global challenges – apply to attend
~ Culture can build a better world: four key issues on Africa’s G20 agenda
~ Ernest Cole: the South African photographer at the centre of a powerful and heartbreaking film
~ Africa’s traditional fermented foods – and why we should keep consuming them
~ Africa’s superfood heroes – from teff to insects – deserve more attention
~ Have Trump’s tariffs affected his popularity? Here’s what approval data shows
~ Denying compensation to ‘Waspi’ women over pension changes could be a missed opportunity
~ The world could stop central Africa’s deadly mpox outbreak if it wanted to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter