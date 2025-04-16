Dark energy may have once been ‘springier’ than it is today − DESI cosmologists explain what their collaboration’s new measurement says about the universe’s history
By David Weinberg, Professor of Astronomy, The Ohio State University
Ashley Ross, Research Assistant Professor of Physics, The Ohio State University
Klaus Honscheid, Professor of Physics, The Ohio State University
Paul Martini, Professor of Astronomy and Physics, The Ohio State University
Scientists have conflicting theories on why the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate. New measurements from a massive collaboration complicate these ideas.
© The Conversation
