200 years ago, France extorted Haiti in one of history’s greatest heists – and Haitians want reparations

By Marlene L. Daut, Professor of French and African American Studies, Yale University
After being exploited for decades by France, Haiti ended up forking over huge sums of money to its former colonizer. Now, the Caribbean nation’s calls for restitution are becoming harder to ignore.The Conversation


