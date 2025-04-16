Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Miami researchers are testing a textured seawall designed to hold back water and create a home for marine organisms

By Sara Pezeshk, Postdoctoral Fellow in Architecture, Florida International University
Shahin Vassigh, Professor of Architecture, Florida International University
Morningside Park, a beloved neighborhood park in Miami with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, will soon pilot an innovative approach to coastal resilience.

BIOCAP tiles, a 3D-printed modular system designed to support marine life and reduce wave impact…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s domestic workers still battle with echoes of a racist past
~ Poll shows Australians hate Trump policies and have lost trust in US, but still strongly believe in alliance
~ Pope Francis and Laudato Si’: an ecological turning point for the Catholic Church
~ One to One: John & Yoko – documentary shows how Lennon and Ono shaped protest music, pop culture and each other
~ Donald Rodney: Visceral Canker – noteworthy retrospective of an artist as ambitious as he was audacious
~ No kidding: goats prove brainier than sheep and alpacas
~ The role of carbon dioxide in airborne disease transmission: a hidden key to safer indoor spaces
~ How mobility assistance dogs can improve quality of life in children with cerebral palsy
~ Giving cash to families in poor, rural communities can help bring down child marriage rates – new research
~ Dark energy may have once been ‘springier’ than it is today − DESI cosmologists explain what their collaboration’s new measurement says about the universe’s history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter