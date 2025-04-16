Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could CT scans be fuelling a future rise in cancer cases, as a new study suggests?

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
CT scans performed in the US in 2023 alone could eventually lead to over 100,000 extra cancer cases, a new study claims.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe’s elderly need migrant caregivers – whether we like it or not
~ We compared the Labor and Coalition’s income tax proposals to see who benefits most
~ Tunisia: Arbitrary Detention Crushes Dissent
~ Human Rights Violations During Mozambique’s Post-2024 Election Crackdown
~ Homelessness – the other housing crisis politicians aren’t talking about
~ Why the Coalition’s tone-deaf diss track was bound to hit all the wrong notes
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Warwick McKibbin on trying to model economic certainty in uncertain times
~ From wound healing to ‘the bends’, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is an important treatment – if done safely
~ 3 in 4 meth users relapse – outcomes could improve if treatments considered the drug’s effect on impulsive behaviour
~ This election, disinformation is swirling on Chinese social media. Here’s how it spreads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter