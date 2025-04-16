Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s elderly need migrant caregivers – whether we like it or not

By Zuzanna Marciniak-Nuqui, Senior Analyst, RAND Europe
Joanna Hofman, Senior Research Leader, RAND Europe
Who will care for your ageing relatives when you can’t? It’s a question that many families in Europe are having to answer, as demographic changes caused by Europe’s ageing populations become more deeply embedded.

As loved ones get older or face long-term illnesses and disabilities, the demand for care is skyrocketing. But the workforce isn’t keeping up. One in five Europeans is already 65 or older, and by 2050, that number will hit 30%.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
