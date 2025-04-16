Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We compared the Labor and Coalition’s income tax proposals to see who benefits most

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
We now have the competing bids for our votes by the alternative governments on income tax policy.

From Labor, future cuts to the lowest marginal tax rate and new standard deductions for work expenses. From the Coalition, a one-off return to a tax offset for low and middle income earners that was previously nicknamed the “lamington”.

Our modelling shows slightly higher benefits for low- and middle-income…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
