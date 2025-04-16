Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Arbitrary Detention Crushes Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protest of the National Salvation Front opposition coalition in downtown Tunis, Tunisia, on March 5, 2023, against the arrest of several public figures, including its leaders.  © 2023 Sipa via AP Images The Tunisian government has turned arbitrary detention into a cornerstone of its repressive policy, aimed at depriving people of their civil and political rights.Following President Kais Saied’s takeover of Tunisia’s state institutions on July 25, 2021, the authorities have dramatically intensified their repression of dissent.Tunisian authorities should immediately…


