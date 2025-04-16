Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Coalition’s tone-deaf diss track was bound to hit all the wrong notes

By Andy Ward, Senior Lecturer in Music, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast
Hip-hop is a cultural powerhouse that has infiltrated every facet of popular culture, across a global market. That said, one place you usually don’t see it is on the election campaign trail.

That’s right, I’m talking about the track “Leaving Labor” – the Liberal-National Coalition’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Violations During Mozambique’s Post-2024 Election Crackdown
~ Homelessness – the other housing crisis politicians aren’t talking about
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Warwick McKibbin on trying to model economic certainty in uncertain times
~ From wound healing to ‘the bends’, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is an important treatment – if done safely
~ 3 in 4 meth users relapse – outcomes could improve if treatments considered the drug’s effect on impulsive behaviour
~ This election, disinformation is swirling on Chinese social media. Here’s how it spreads
~ Half of Australian landlords sell their investments after 2 years, adding to renters’ insecurity
~ Labor and the Greens likely to gain Senate seats at the election
~ Russia has long had interest in Indonesia. Australia must realise its partners may have friends we don’t like
~ Students are neither left nor right brained: how some early childhood educators get this ‘neuromyth’ and others wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter