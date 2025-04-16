Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This election, disinformation is swirling on Chinese social media. Here’s how it spreads

By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Luke Heemsbergen, Senior Lecturer, Digital, Political, Media, Deakin University
Robbie Fordyce, Senior Lecturer, Communications and Media Studies, Monash University
Since 2024, the RECapture research team has been monitoring political disinformation and advertising in Australia.

Our focus is on WeChat, the primary news and information platform for Chinese speakers in Australia, and RedNoteThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Violations During Mozambique’s Post-2024 Election Crackdown
~ Homelessness – the other housing crisis politicians aren’t talking about
~ Why the Coalition’s tone-deaf diss track was bound to hit all the wrong notes
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Warwick McKibbin on trying to model economic certainty in uncertain times
~ From wound healing to ‘the bends’, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is an important treatment – if done safely
~ 3 in 4 meth users relapse – outcomes could improve if treatments considered the drug’s effect on impulsive behaviour
~ Half of Australian landlords sell their investments after 2 years, adding to renters’ insecurity
~ Labor and the Greens likely to gain Senate seats at the election
~ Russia has long had interest in Indonesia. Australia must realise its partners may have friends we don’t like
~ Students are neither left nor right brained: how some early childhood educators get this ‘neuromyth’ and others wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter