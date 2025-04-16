Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor and the Greens likely to gain Senate seats at the election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
As well as the election for the full House of Representatives, there will be an election on May 3 for 40 of the 76 senators. The 72 state senators have six-year terms, with half of them up for election every three years. The four territory senators are all up for election with each House election.

In a double dissolution election, all senators are up for election, but this election won’t be a double dissolution. State senators elected at this election will begin their six-year term on July 1.

The six states are entitled to equal representation in the Senate, so each state…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
