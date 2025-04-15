Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia has long had interest in Indonesia. Australia must realise its partners may have friends we don’t like

By Matthew Sussex, Associate Professor (Adj), Griffith Asia Institute; and Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Moscow and Jakarta have sought to deepen their military ties in recent years, which should give Australia some reason for concern.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
