Human Rights Observatory

‘De-extinction’ of dire wolves promotes false hope: technology can’t undo extinction

By Martín Boer-Cueva, Ecologist and Environmental Consultant, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Dieter Hochuli, Professor, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Marco Salvatori, Post-doctoral Researcher in Ecology, University of Florence
Peter Banks, Professor of Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Over the past week, the media have been inundated with news of the “de-extinction” of the dire wolf (Aenocyon dirus) – a species that went extinct about 13,000 years ago.

The breakthrough has been achieved by Colossal Biosciences, a multibillion-dollar United States company that claims their goal is to restore biodiversity through the de-extinction of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
