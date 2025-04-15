Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Superb fairy-wrens’ songs hold clues to their personalities, new study finds

By Diane Colombelli-Négrel, Senior Lecturer, Animal Behaviour, Flinders University
When we think of bird songs, we often imagine a cheerful soundtrack during our morning walks. However, for birds, songs are much more than background music – they are crucial to attract a mate and defend a territory.

But what if a song could reveal something deeper about the singer’s personality? A new study, published today in Royal Society Open Science by my colleagues and me, shows it might.

Addressing a research gap


For many bird species, songs vary in complexity, with some individuals producing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
