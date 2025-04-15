Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender Detained

By Human Rights Watch
(Bishkek, April 16, 2025) – Kyrgyz authorities on April 14, 2025, detained a human rights defender, claiming she has ties to a criminal case, Human Rights Watch said today. The activist, Rita Karasartova, was detained for 48 hours in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with a hearing about extending her detention set for April 16. Karasartova posted on her personal Facebook page that the police may have been looking for her because she published a letter from Tilekmat Kurenov, a civil society activist who is feared forcibly disappeared by Kyrgyz authorities. A media report said the police…


© Human Rights Watch -
