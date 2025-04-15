Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The human cost of the repressive cooperation between the US and El Salvador

By Amnesty International
Against the backdrop of President Nayib Bukele's official visit to the White House on 14 April, Amnesty International released a public statement warning of the deepening human rights crisis in El Salvador and the complicit stance now taken by the United States by partaking in repressive practices that violate international law.


