Human Rights Observatory

Birmingham bin strikes: a threat to public health

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
The bin workers’ strike in Birmingham – which began on March 11 – is set to continue after the latest pay offer was “overwhelmingly” rejected.

Not only are the growing mountains of refuse unsightly and creating foul odours, they could pose significant threats to local residents’ health. Birmingham city council has declared the situation a “major incident”. This enables council leaders to request extra support from central government.

This is not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
