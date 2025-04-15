Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enhertu: drug approved for advanced cancers – here’s what you need to know

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
A new cancer drug called trastuzumab deruxtecan, also known as Enhertu, has just been approved in the UK. This drug is designed to help adults with certain types of advanced cancer that cannot be removed by surgery, or which has spread to other parts of the body.

It targets cancers linked to a protein called HER2. This approval is an exciting development because it could save lives and offer hope…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What caused the crisis at British Steel?
~ Birmingham bin strikes: a threat to public health
~ If we must bring back extinct species, let’s focus on the giant herbivores
~ How architecture shapes video game play
~ A small difference in how ratings are displayed can unintentionally mislead consumers
~ Des Moines food pantries face spiking demand as the Iowa region’s SNAP enrollment declines
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Arrest Spells Trouble for Elections
~ Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue to kill civilians, UN rights office warns
~ Hungary: Global fight back begins as anti-Pride law comes into effect
~ On stage but out of the spotlight − the quiet struggle of being an opening act
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter