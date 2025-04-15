Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How architecture shapes video game play

By Gabriele Aroni, Senior Lecturer in Games Art at the School of Digital Arts, Manchester Metropolitan University
When players enter the virtual worlds of video games, they are greeted by complex architectural environments. These virtual spaces do more than serve as mere backdrops for gameplay. The design of buildings, streets and entire cities guides player emotions, behaviours and even advances the narrative.

As an architect specialising in digital media, I am interested in how video games use architecture to convey meaning. Virtual worlds in video games are often rooted in real-world…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What caused the crisis at British Steel?
~ Birmingham bin strikes: a threat to public health
~ If we must bring back extinct species, let’s focus on the giant herbivores
~ Enhertu: drug approved for advanced cancers – here’s what you need to know
~ A small difference in how ratings are displayed can unintentionally mislead consumers
~ Des Moines food pantries face spiking demand as the Iowa region’s SNAP enrollment declines
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Arrest Spells Trouble for Elections
~ Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue to kill civilians, UN rights office warns
~ Hungary: Global fight back begins as anti-Pride law comes into effect
~ On stage but out of the spotlight − the quiet struggle of being an opening act
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter