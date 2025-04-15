Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Des Moines food pantries face spiking demand as the Iowa region’s SNAP enrollment declines

By Lendie R. Follett, Associate Professor of Business Analytics, Drake University
As part of its drive to cut federal spending, the Trump administration has paused over US$500 million of funds that had previously flowed annually to food banks across the U.S. It’s not the only policy change that could make it harder than it already is for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
