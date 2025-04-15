Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian Opposition Leader’s Arrest Spells Trouble for Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party faces a magistrate's court after his arrest in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, April 10, 2025. © 2025 Emmanuel Herman/Reuters Last week, the authorities in Tanzania arrested opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on fabricated charges, then used his party’s calls for electoral reform to disqualify it from participating in upcoming elections. The government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan has previously repressed the political opposition and critical voices. The authorities charged Lissu with treason…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What caused the crisis at British Steel?
~ Birmingham bin strikes: a threat to public health
~ If we must bring back extinct species, let’s focus on the giant herbivores
~ Enhertu: drug approved for advanced cancers – here’s what you need to know
~ How architecture shapes video game play
~ A small difference in how ratings are displayed can unintentionally mislead consumers
~ Des Moines food pantries face spiking demand as the Iowa region’s SNAP enrollment declines
~ Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue to kill civilians, UN rights office warns
~ Hungary: Global fight back begins as anti-Pride law comes into effect
~ On stage but out of the spotlight − the quiet struggle of being an opening act
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter