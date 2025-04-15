Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preventive care may no longer be free in 2026 because of HIV stigma − unless the Trump administration successfully defends the ACA

By Kristefer Stojanovski, Assistant Professor of Social, Behavioral and Population Sciences, Tulane University
Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
After a group of employers refused to provide their employees access to free HIV prevention treatment, the Supreme Court may decide whether insurers are required to fully cover preventive care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
