Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mysterious objects from other stars are passing through our solar system. Scientists are planning missions to study them up close

By Billy Bryan, Research Leader, RAND Europe
Chris Carter, Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe
Theodora Ogden, Senior Analyst, Defence and Security Team, RAND Europe
In late 2017, a mysterious object tore through our solar system at breakneck speed. Astronomers scrambled to observe the fast moving body using the world’s most powerful telescopes. It was found to be one quarter mile (400m) long and very elongated – perhaps 10 times as long as it was wide. Researchers named it ‘Oumuamua, Hawaiian for “scout”.

'Oumuamua was later confirmed to be the first object from another star known to have visited our solar system. While these interstellar objects (ISO) originate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Global fight back begins as anti-Pride law comes into effect
~ On stage but out of the spotlight − the quiet struggle of being an opening act
~ The Thucydides Trap: Vital lessons from ancient Greece for China and the US … or a load of old claptrap?
~ Educators find creative work-arounds to new laws that restrict what they can teach
~ Volcanic ash is a silent killer, more so than lava: What Alaska needs to know with Mount Spurr likely to erupt
~ Preventive care may no longer be free in 2026 because of HIV stigma − unless the Trump administration successfully defends the ACA
~ How bird flu differs from seasonal flu − an infectious disease researcher explains
~ A need for chaos powers some Americans’ support for Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to the US government
~ Beggar thy neighbor, harm thyself: Tariffs like Trump’s come with pitfalls, history shows
~ 25 years of Everglades restoration has improved drinking water for millions in Florida, but a new risk is rising
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter