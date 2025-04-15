Mysterious objects from other stars are passing through our solar system. Scientists are planning missions to study them up close
By Billy Bryan, Research Leader, RAND Europe
Chris Carter, Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe
Theodora Ogden, Senior Analyst, Defence and Security Team, RAND Europe
In late 2017, a mysterious object tore through our solar system at breakneck speed. Astronomers scrambled to observe the fast moving body using the world’s most powerful telescopes. It was found to be one quarter mile (400m) long and very elongated – perhaps 10 times as long as it was wide. Researchers named it ‘Oumuamua, Hawaiian for “scout”.
'Oumuamua was later confirmed to be the first object from another star known to have visited our solar system. While these interstellar objects (ISO) originate…
