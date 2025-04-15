Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Animal abuse often signals human abuse — should therapists be allowed to report it?

By Laleh Dadgardoust, Course Instructor at Glendon Campus at York University, Research Assistant, PAWSitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
Renata Roma, Postdoctoral Fellow, Center of Behavioural Sciences and Justice Studies/Pawsitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
Given the proven link between people who commit animal abuse and human abuse, therapists who hear about violence to animals should be allowed to report it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
