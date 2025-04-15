Animal abuse often signals human abuse — should therapists be allowed to report it?
By Laleh Dadgardoust, Course Instructor at Glendon Campus at York University, Research Assistant, PAWSitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
Renata Roma, Postdoctoral Fellow, Center of Behavioural Sciences and Justice Studies/Pawsitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
Given the proven link between people who commit animal abuse and human abuse, therapists who hear about violence to animals should be allowed to report it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 15, 2025