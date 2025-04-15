Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omega-3 can help prevent diabetes and cardiovascular disease

By May Faraj, Professor, Université de Montréal/Scientist, Institut de recherches cliniques de Montréal (IRCM), Université de Montréal
A team of researchers discovered that taking omega-3 supplements can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
